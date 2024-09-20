FGG: Weed out ration cards of nearly 2 cr ineligible people

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Thursday demanded the government weed out the ration cards in possession of ineligible families.

The FGG president, M Padmanabha Reddy, said that as per the minister’s press briefing, there were close to 90 lakh ration cards covering a population of 2.84 crore (both Union and State governments).

The population of Telangana is close to four crore. According to a NITI Ayog report, 3.74 per cent of the population is multi-dimensionally poor. Various survey reports say close to 20 per cent of people were below poverty line (BPL) families. It means 20 per cent of the four crore population needs food security through the public distribution system (PDS). If the BPL criteria are applied, only 80 lakh people require free rice as against the present 2.84 crore. Nearly two crore ineligible people were in possession of ration cards. The two crore people drawing six kg of rice free amounts to 12 crore kg rice, and in monetary terms, Rs 600 crore of leakage is taking place a month due to the issue of bogus cards. Bogus ration cards need to be eliminated by an intensive house-to-house survey.