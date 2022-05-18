Fight at public water tap results in gruesome murder

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, a small quarrel near public water tap led to a murder in Kamareddy during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, a man identified as Puli Gangadhar of Nizamabad has two wives. The first one lives in Nizamabad while the second one lives in Venugopalaswamy road in Kamareddy.



Ravi Kumar (40), son of first wife, is married and has two sons. As he is not doing job, his wife left him along with two sons. Ravi is jobless and has been staying with his aunty (his father's second wife) in Kamareddy for the past two years.



A few days ago, Gangadhar came to his second wife's house and asked Ravi to leave the house. Since then Ravi is doing odd jobs and sleeping in the temple premises. Unidentified person killed Ravi Kumar by hitting his head with a rock, who was sleeping near a shop.



After watching CCTV footage, police found out that rickshaw puller Addagari Pandu had killed Ravi Kumar. During police interrogation, the accused confessed of killing Ravi Kumar after a fight at public water tap.