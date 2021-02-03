Fillip To Clean Energey: No road tax, registration fee for electric vehicles

Adarsh Nagar: As part of its Electric and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030, the Telangana government on Tuesday issued orders to waive road tax and also registration fee for the electric vehicles in the State.

The State government on Tuesday issued orders to incentivise the first few vehicles under the Telangana Electric and Energy Storage Policy 2022-30. As per the orders, the first 2 lakh electric two-wheelers, 5,000 each of the electric three-wheelers and three-seater auto-rickshaws, electric four-wheelers, tourist cabs and taxis etc and 500 electric buses would be exempted from the road tax and registration fee.

As per the orders for the two-wheelers 100 per cent exemption in road tax and waiver of registration fee is provided. For the three-seater auto rickshaws, there will be retro-fitment incentive 15 per cent of the cost (capped at Rs 15,000 per vehicle), for four wheelers and electric light goods carriers there will be 100 per cent tax exemption and registration fee and also for the electric buses. There will be 100 per cent tax exemption also for the electric tractors.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the government was incentivising the electric vehicles with an aim to curb the air pollution from the vehicles. He said that the government brought a policy to encourage the manufacturing and use of electric vehicles and to make Telangana a pollution free city. He urged the consumers to utilise the huge benefit being provided by the government.

The minister said that there are many advantages with the use of electric vehicles. The government wants to convert the state into an electric vehicle and energy storage hub and as part of that the relaxations were given in road tax and registration fee.

He said that apart from encouraging the vehicles, the government would also take steps needed for charging. Apart from decreasing pollution, there would be employment opportunities with the new policy, the minister said.