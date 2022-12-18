Film on greenheart wins special award

Suraypet: Chilukuri Sushil Rao bags Telangana International Film Festival (TIFF) Special Jury Award for his documentary "India's GreenHeart Dusharla Satyanarayana." He was presented the award at the Telangana International Film Festival (TIFF) held in Hyderabad on December 15.

The award was presented to the filmmaker by noted lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, TIFF founder and film director Manjula Surooju, Telangana State Police Academy Deputy Director R Giridhar, Murali Dharmapuri of TIFF from Australia and other dignitaries. The 10-minutes documentary was also screened as part of the awards ceremony.

"The award is a recognition for the selfless climate activist Dusharla Satyanarayana. The choice of the jury in selecting the film only shows the importance that they have accorded to the idea of preserving nature and environment," documentary filmmaker Chilkuri Sushil Rao said at the awards function. "India's GreenHeart Dusharla Satyanarayana" of erstwhile Nalgonda district is about 69-year-old Dusharla Satyanarayana, who created a forest on forest on his 70 acre of ancestral land at Raghavapuram in Suryapet district. He started developing the forest more than six decades ago and preserves it. The nature-lover and environmentalist has taken up many causes in his several decades of public life..