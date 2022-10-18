Final phase schedule of TS EAMCET-2022 announced

Hyderabad: The Commissioner, Technical Education and Convenor, TS EAMCET-2022 has announced the revised final phase schedule for the MPC stream on Monday.



Accordingly, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attending candidates in the first and second phases commences from October 21.

The certificate verification for the candidates who have already booked their slots will be held on October 22.

Candidates will have to exercise their options from October 21 to 23. Freezing of options will be allowed on October 23, and the provisional allotment of seats will be held on October 26. Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be allowed from October 26 to 28, and students have to report to the colleges allotted between October 26 and 28. The spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and B Pharmacy colleges will be notified on the website at https://tseamcet.nic.in on October 27.