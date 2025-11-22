Finale of CPI’s centenary rally marks legacy of struggles and sacrifices

Khammam: The concluding ceremony of the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) centenary celebrations was held in Khammam with a massive rally and public meeting aimed at inspiring the younger generation with the party’s historic struggles and achievements over the past hundred years.

CPI State Executive Committee member Bhagham Hemanth Rao said the centenary Sabha was being organised to highlight the glorious milestones of the communist movement and to rekindle its spirit among the people. “Khammam district holds a unique place in the history of the CPI,” he said. As the centenary jatha, which began in Gadwal, entered Khammam district, CPI city leaders accorded a warm welcome at Prakashnagar Bridge. A large rally was taken out through the main streets of Khammam, culminating at the old bus stand.

At the venue, MLC Nellikanti Sathyam paid floral tributes to the statue of Telangana Armed Struggle veteran and former Rajya Sabha member Nallamala Giriprasad, while senior CPI leader Balanarsimhha unfurled the party flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemanth Rao said the CPI played a historic role from the days of the Telangana Armed Struggle to the second phase of the Telangana movement, fighting for people’s rights and making unparalleled sacrifices.

“Khammam district has a rare distinction of witnessing large-scale land struggles under CPI leadership. Thousands were jailed during these movements, and this legacy belongs to Khammam,” he said.

He added that the party not only fought for people’s rights but also worked for the district’s development, including struggles for major irrigation and infrastructure projects.

Rao announced that lakhs of people are expected to participate in the December 26 public meeting, which, he said, would remain a landmark event in the political history of Khammam.

CPI district joint secretary Jammula Jitender Reddy, city secretary SK Jani Mia, state committee members Mohammed Salaam and BG Clement, leaders Pagadala Mallesh, Mekala Srinivasa Rao, Yanali Sambasiva Reddy, Enugu Gandhi, area secretaries Noone Shashidhar and Shingu Narsimharao, AIYF/AIKS leaders Nanabala Ramakrishna, Itikala Ramakrishna, AITUC district president Gade Lakshmi Narayana, women’s wing leader Tati Nirmala, and many others participated.