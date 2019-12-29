Finance Minister T Harish Rao gives a Call to improve educational standards in private schools

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated the TRSMA's two-day conference and education fair here.

Addressing the gathering, the finance minister said that education has the power to transform the world. However, he stressed on the need for improving educational standards.

More skills and value-based education is required, he stated. He asked the school managements to teach social responsibility to students along with education.

Responding to the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA)'s appeal to allow concessions in municipal tax and electricity bills to private schools, Harish said that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The TRSMA also made an appeal to the minister that private schools must be billed taxes as service-oriented institutions instead of the current practice of considering them as commercial entities.

Like government schools, even private schools are serving the society, TRSMA State president Yadagiri Shekar Rao told the minister.