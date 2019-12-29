Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Hyderabad
A massive fire broke out from a Muskan shopping complex here at Tolichowki on Sunday morning. No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire is said to be a short circuit.
The fire spread to Karkhana beside complex and all the clothes were gutted resulting in huge loss. The property loss is yet to be ascertained.
The police were informed who alerted the fire tenders. The fire officials rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. A case was registered by the police and an investigation is underway.
