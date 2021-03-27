Fire breaks out in four godowns in Hyderabad's old city

A major fire broke out in four godowns at Bahadurpura in Hyderabad in the wee hours on Saturday. The fire is said to have erupted in a godown and eventually spread to another three godowns.

As the fire erupted from the backside of the godown, no one noticed the fire until it spread completely. By the time, locals noticed the fire, all the four godowns immersed in the flames.

Locals alerted the fire officials and the police who rushed to the spot. A thick smoke engulfed the area due to the fire which was brought under control by the fire fighters. The city police joint commissioner Tarun Joshi and district fire officer Srinivas Reddy inspected the spot.

According to the owners of the godown, around Rs 50 lakh property loss is estimated. An investigation is underway.