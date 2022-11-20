Fire breaks out in parking area at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad: Panic triggered at Shamshabad Airport after a fire broke out at the parking area on the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday evening. According to the reports, a fire broke out at an electric vehicle that was parked at a parking area on the premises of the airport.

The fire engulfed in the flames and the alerted fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. It is learnt that a few other vehicles in the parking area were also gutted in the fire. The incident triggered panic among the passengers.