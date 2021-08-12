Fire engulfs chemical factory in Yadadri



A massive engulfed Agro Chemicals in Dharmojigudem outskirts of Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district. The incident took place when the repair works are ongoing in a shed in company.



The workers who were on duty rushed out after noticing the fire and no casualties have been reported. Fire fighters from Choutuppal and Ramannapet reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The Choutuppal police inspected the factory and registered a case. An investigation is underway. And the property loss caused due to the fire is yet to be known.