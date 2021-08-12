  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Fire engulfs chemical factory in Yadadri

Fire in Chemical factory in Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district
x

Fire in Chemical factory in Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district

Highlights

  • Fire in Chemical factory in Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district
  • The workers who were on duty rushed out of the factory after noticing the fire


A massive engulfed Agro Chemicals in Dharmojigudem outskirts of Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district. The incident took place when the repair works are ongoing in a shed in company.

The workers who were on duty rushed out after noticing the fire and no casualties have been reported. Fire fighters from Choutuppal and Ramannapet reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The Choutuppal police inspected the factory and registered a case. An investigation is underway. And the property loss caused due to the fire is yet to be known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X