Fire engulfs plywood godown in Hyderabad

A major fire broke out from a plywood godown here at Chennapuram of Jawaharnagar in Hyderabad in the wee hours on Monday. However, no casualties have been reported from the incident.

Around three lorries of plywood is said to have gutted in the fire resulting in major property damage. Fear engulfed local residents on noticing the thick smoke emanating from the godown. They informed the firefighters who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In April, 2020 - a fire erupted in a pharma research and manufacturing company in Jeedimetla area in Hyderabad. The fire engulfed suven pharmaceuticals Ltd. No casualties were reported.