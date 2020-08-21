Fire engulfs TS Genco power station in Srisailam, 9 trapped

As many as nine persons trapped in the fire that engulfed TS Genco hydel power station in Srisailam on Friday morning. According to the early reports coming in, short circuit led to the fire. The fire is said to have erupted from the left bank powerhouse late on Thursday night.

Around 17 persons were present at the spot when the fire engulfed out of which six managed to escape through a tunnel and are admitted to a hospital in Srisailam.

Meanwhile, the persons who are trapped in the fire include six TS Genco employees and three employees of a private company.

Fire fighters from Atmakur fire station in Kurnool have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Rescue operations are underway to save the trapped employees. The authorities alerted the rescue personnel from the Singareni collieries.

Soon after the fire engulfed the station, the officials suspended power generation operations at the power station.