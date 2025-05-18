Fire mishap in Hyderabad: AICC President Kharge calls CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Shocked over the ghastly fire mishap in the Old City of Hyderabad, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge called Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the phone and inquired about the details of the incident.

The Chied Minister briefed the Congress President Kharge about the fire accident and the rescue operations taken up by police and Fire service wings on a war footing.

The CM apprised Kharge of the situation at the accident site and closely monitoring by him. A group of ministers have already been sent to the accident site to inspect the situation.