Firecracker Ban in Hyderabad Amidst Tense India-Pakistan Situation

Hyderabad: In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, precautionary measures are being implemented in Hyderabad to avert any unrest. The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, CV Anand, has announced an immediate ban on the bursting of firecrackers in the city.

Commissioner CV Anand expressed concerns over the current situation at the borders, stating that the sounds of firecrackers could instigate panic among residents, as they may be mistaken for artillery explosions. The prohibition aims to uphold law and order while fostering a sense of security within the community.

The directive will be enforced immediately, with Commissioner Anand warning that strict action will be taken against anyone who flouts the ban. Traditionally, the bursting of firecrackers is a common practice in Hyderabad during festive occasions; however, in consideration of national security, the Commissioner appealed for public understanding and cooperation regarding this temporary measure.

The Hyderabad Police are committed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the city and are taking all necessary precautions. They urge citizens to act responsibly and remain vigilant, advising against believing unverified rumours. The firecracker ban is expected to remain in place until the situation at the borders stabilises. The police department continues to seek the cooperation of the public in ensuring a tranquil environment in Hyderabad.