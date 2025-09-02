First Bathukamma celebrations by Tourism dept

Hanumakonda: Minister for Forest, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha said on Monday that it is commendable that the Tourism department is organising the Bathukamma festival for the first time in Warangal, the land of brave women.

She recalled that legendary women like Queen Rudrama Devi, Sammakka-Saralamma, Chakali Ailamma and Hazare Mangamma glorified this land called Oorugallu. Conducting Bathukamma celebrations in such a district under the aegis of the Tourism department for the first time is praiseworthy, she added.

On Monday in Hyderabad Surekha released the Bathukamma poster along with her Cabinet colleagues Jupally Krishna Rao, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Tourism corporation MD Valluri Kranti, director of culture Mamidi Harikrishna, and festival organiser Dilli Shwari.

On the occasion Surekha stated that the government was moving forward with the aim of taking the culture and traditions of Telangana to the international level.

She highlighted that worshiping the goddess with flowers in this way is a unique feature found nowhere else in the world.

She explained that Bathukamma was not just a festival, but a celebration of Telangana’s self-respect. It is a festival where women’s participation is the highest, uniting families and communities. Surekha emphasised that the celebrations reflect the bond between people, nature, the environment, and flowers.

She assured that the festival will be conducted in such a way that it stays in the hearts of every Telangana citizen, like the fragrance of flowers.

The minister explained that this most special festival for women begins with Engili puvvu and is celebrated grandly for nine days, each day adding different flowers to form Bathukamma.

She said Bathukamma is a joyful festival where people forget their sorrows, sing songs together with relatives, play kolatam and dance with enthusiasm. She appreciated the Tourism department for coming forward to organise the Bathukamma celebrations.