First corona positive case registered in Mancherial district

Mancherial: First corona positive case was registered in Mancherial district. According to sources, the deceased, Lakshmi of Mutheraopalli village of Chennur mandal, was suffering from cold, cough and fever and shifted to Government Hospital in Mancherial.

There the doctors referred her to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

on April 13 and she died while undergoing treatment. Family member shifted the body to their village and conducted the final rites.

Soon after getting the corona positive results on April 17 from Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital, the district administration immediately shifted the deceased family members and a RMP doctor, who treated her first, and the ambulance driver including a private hospital staff, who treated her before shifting to Mancherial Government Hospital to quarantine.

They declared the village as red zone and locked down the entry and exit of the village with tight security arrangements.