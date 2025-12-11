  1. Home
First phase of panchayat elections underway in Telangana

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 9:35 AM IST
First phase of panchayat elections underway in Telangana
The first phase of polling for the Panchayat elections in Telangana is currently in progress, under the vigilant monitoring of State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini.

Commissioner Kumudini has expressed optimism regarding the voter turnout, anticipating figures to surpass those of the previous year. She emphasised the importance of civic engagement, urging all citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Commissioner Kumudini has expressed optimism regarding the voter turnout, anticipating figures to surpass those of the previous year. She emphasised the importance of civic engagement, urging all citizens to exercise their right to vote.

As the election process unfolds, officials are hopeful for a robust participation from the electorate.

