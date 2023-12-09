First session of 3rd Assembly from today

Hyderabad: The first session of the third Assembly would commence at 11 am on Saturday where the newly-elected legislators will take oath. The Governor has named AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro tem Speaker to administer the oath to all the elected MLAs. The BJP, however, seems to be upset with the selection of the pro tem Speaker. BJP MLA Raja Singh said he and other BJP MLAs would boycott the session if Akbaruddin was the pro tem Speaker. The Goshamahal MLA said they cannot take oath if he (Akbaruddin) was in chair as he had been making objectionable comments against the Hindus.



Sources said the session will be held for about three days during which period the formality of electing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be completed. Once the Speaker is elected, the agenda and other issues relating to the session would be finalised. It may be said here that the Congress has named Vikarabad MLA G Prasad Rao for the post of the Speaker. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would also address the newly-elected third Assembly of Telangana.

Officials said a few resolutions would be adopted on various issues and the implementation of the promises made by the Congress during electioneering. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya has issued an order prohibiting any assembly or public meeting that may cause disturbance to the public order within a radius of 4km of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. This prohibition is in effect from 6 am on Saturday and will continue until the conclusion of the Assembly and Council sessions.

