Five from TG figure in NEET-2025 top 100

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar secured the 18th rank in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test 2025 (NEET-2025), the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. In achieving this distinction, Sai Kumar emerged as the state topper. A total of five students from the state figured in the top 100 ranks.

Others from the state making it to the top 100 include Shanmukha Nishanth Askhintala (37), Mangari Varun (46), Yandrapati Shanmukh (48), and Bidisha Majee (95).

The NTA reported that although 72,094 candidates had registered for NEET-2025 from Telangana, 70,259 appeared for the exam and 41,584 had qualified.

Among the top 25 female rankers, besides Bidisha Majee (95th), Brahmani Pendyala, also from Telangana achieved the 108th rank. Meanwhile, Mangari Varun ranked 48th in the NCL (OBC) central list.

As regards the top 10 SC category candidates, Reddyamalla Sreeshanth obtained 147th rank, and in the top 10 ST category, Banothu Dheeraj Kumar secured 1,178th rank.

Approximately, 22,09,318 appeared for NEET-2025 overall and 12,36,531 qualified. Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan was the national topper with Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh in second place and Krishnang Joshi from Maharashtra finishing third. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi's National Capital Territory (NCT) was the top female candidate.

The NEET-2025 was conducted on May 4 at 5,468 centres across 552 cities, including 14 venues overseas. The examination was conducted in 13 languages.