Five Years of Monsoon Misery: Aiza’s Telugu Peta Awaits Drainage Solution

Gadwal: For the past five years, residents of Telugu Peta in Ward No. 1 of Aiza Municipality have been enduring the same ordeal every monsoon — flooded homes, damaged belongings, and health hazards — yet relief remains a distant hope.

Heavy rains once again left the colony submerged this season, with stormwater gushing like streams through narrow lanes and entering houses due to the absence of a proper drainage system. Household essentials, food grains, and daily-use items have been completely soaked and ruined.

Adding to the residents’ misery, rainwater stagnation has brought along snakes, frogs, and other reptiles into homes, creating panic and exposing families to danger. Locals reported that children are suffering from fever and water-borne diseases triggered by the unhygienic conditions.

The Anganwadi school in the colony has also been inundated, forcing children to stay away from classes during the rains. Parents expressed deep concern over the safety and health of their little ones.

Residents lamented that municipal officials merely make inspection visits and leave without taking any action. Despite repeated appeals over the years, no concrete steps have been taken to address the drainage problem.

Speaking through the media, the people of Telugu Peta made a fervent appeal to the District Collector and municipal authorities to take immediate measures to protect their colony from recurring floods and to provide lasting relief.