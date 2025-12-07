Flag march held in Kagaznagar ahead of local body elections

Kagaznagar: Aheadof the Gram Panchayat elections, police conducted a flag march in Kagaznagar town on Saturday to strengthen law-and-order preparedness and instil public confidence. District Superintendent of Police Nitika Pant participated in the programme.

Police personnel from Kagaznagar Town and Rural Police Stations took part in the march, covering major roads, marketplaces, and public areas. Speaking on the occasion, SP Nitika Pant stated that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

She said the main objectives of the flag march were to boost public confidence, monitor peace conditions, and prevent any illegal or disruptive activities during the election period.

The SP warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found creating disturbances, issuing threats, violating the Model Code of Conduct, or engaging in unlawful practices during elections. She assured that continuous police patrolling would be carried out to maintain a peaceful environment and ensure that citizens can exercise their right to vote without fear or pressure.

DSP Waheeduddin, Town CI Prem Kumar, Rural CI Kumaraswamy, along with SI-level officers and several police personnel participated in the march.