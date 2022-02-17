Flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad, 4 held

The Jawaharnagar police on Wednesday busted a flesh trade racket, rescuing three women. They also arrested four persons for allegedly organising prostitution.



Acting on a tip-off, the team caught Balapuram Prasad (32), an auto driver who was organising prostitution at a house in Shivajinagar. Police said Prasad along with Jyothi, Sai Kishore, Suryavamshi, Bhavani and Bhagya Laxmi were bringing women from various places on the pretext of jobs and forcing them into prostitution.

"They were collecting between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 from each customer," Jawaharnagar Inspector S Chandrasekhar said.