Flexi banner row in Warangal ahead of Bandi Sanjay meeting

Warangal: Tense situation prevailed in Warangal following flexi banners row between the TRS and BJP.

BJP activists put up flexis and banners in the city welcoming party State chief Bandi Sanjay. He is going to conclude his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Saturday at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal and later will address a public meeting at Hanamkonda Arts and Science College grounds on Saturday.

Unidentified persons have torn the flexis on Thursday night. Alleging that TRS activists have torn the banners, BJP activists are staging a protest at the incident spot. Police took several BJP activists into custody.

The public meeting will commence at 3 pm today at Arts and Science College. Police made tight security arrangements for the meeting to avoid any untoward incidents.