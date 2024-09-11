Flood flow increases to Sagar reservoir

Nagarjuna Sagar: The inflow of water into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir has increased due to floodwaters from upstream. As a result, 26 radial crest gates have been lifted to release water downstream.

From the Srisailam reservoir, six gates have been lifted to release 1,64,592 cusecs of water through the spillway, and an additional 68,210 cusecs of water is being released into the lower Krishna River through the right and left power generation stations.

The Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is receiving an inflow of 2,50,257 cusecs of water, and the same amount is being released downstream. Through the radial crest gates and spillway, 2,09,248 cusecs are being released, while 29,313 cusecs are being discharged through power generation, making a total of 2,38,561 cusecs flowing into the lower Krishna River.