Flood fury continues in Mulugu

Mulugu: The Agency continues to reel under the impact of heavy rains. After a brief lull, rains back to haunt the Adivasis. With many streams overflowing, the road connectivity to many villages has taken a dent.

With the Jampannavagu (stream) is in spate for the last few days, a bridge constructed across it near Dodla village of Eturnagaram mandal caved in partially. The Rs 5 crore bridge was constructed in 2015 which gives access to the residents of Malyala, Kondai, Ilapuram villages.

The low level causeway between Chinna boinapally and Shapally in Eturnagaram mandal was washed away in the floodwaters of Vattivagu (stream). The overflowing Ballakattuvagu (stream) near Patrapuram village disconnected the road link between Venkatapuram and Bhadrachalam.

The police have launched a search for the two persons who went missing when they tried to cross the flooded NH-163 on a bike near Jangalapally.