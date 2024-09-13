  • Menu
Flood relief efforts intensify

Gadwal: Over the past week and a half, The Hans India has been reporting various issues related to the Chinnonipalli Reservoir, bringing them to the attention of government officials. Responding to these reports, authorities established an emergency relief centre in the Erragattu area of Chinnonipalli village, providing midday meals and processing applications for the rehabilitation packages.

Financial assistance of Rs 16,500 was announced for 251 homeowners affected by the floods. They were instructed to submit essential documents, including Aadhaar card, ration card, and bank passbook copies, to avail the aid.

The MRO personally supervised the meal arrangements for the villagers, with former MPP Vijay Kumar playing a crucial role.The district collector has assured that all displaced individuals will receive proper rehabilitation along with basic amenities such as schools, temples, drinking water, electricity, and drainage systems as soon as possible. This assurance has brought a sense of relief to the villagers.

