Flood threat looms over three villages

Gadwal: The Chinnonipalli Reservoir, constructed 18 years ago for the benefit of farmers, is now posing a serious threat to the nearby villages of Lingapuram, Thottinonidoddi, and Sindhanur. Heavy rains over the past two weeks have caused water levels to rise dangerously close to the dam’s capacity, putting the structural integrity of the reservoir at risk.

The reservoir’s dam height should be 55 feet according to regulations, but a 150-meter section of the dam remains only 30 feet tall due to incomplete work. If this stretch is not immediately raised by 25 feet, there is a significant risk that the dam could break at any moment. Such an event would not only endanger the nearby villages but could also destroy over 5,000 acres of farmland, severely impacting local livelihoods.

Adding to the concern, there is a potential risk to the nearby RDS canal, which could also break if the dam fails, further escalating the crisis. On Sunday, a large number of alarmed farmers gathered at the reservoir to voice their concerns. Ex-Single Window Chairman Sanka Puram Ramudu urged authorities to take immediate action. He appealed to the District Collector to prioritise the completion of the pending works on raising dam height to ensure the safety of the villagers and their farmlands.