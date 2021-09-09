Flooding forces closure of inter-state highway in Nizamabad

Inter-state highway at Kandukurthi Triveni Sangamam in Nizamabad has been closed due to the flooding of Godavari River following heavy rains.



Although the rains subsided in the last two days, the inflows to the river continued and water entered on to the highway. As a precautionary measure, the police restricted the entry of motorists on the highway.



The police are monitoring the highway and also restricted the movement of the people. Meanwhile, the district authorities are awaiting the water to recede to take the road repair works. Nizamabad is among the few districts which received heavy rainfall in the last few days.

