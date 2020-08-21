X
Floods put Ramappa lake in precarious position

Ramappa lake
Kakatiya-era Ramappa lake is full to brim with its water level reaching 42 feet

Highlights

Flooded by copious inflows, the bund of Kakatiya-era Ramappa lake is in danger of breaching.

Warangal: Flooded by copious inflows, the bund of Kakatiya-era Ramappa lake is in danger of breaching. The lake is full to brim with its water level reaching 42 feet. According to locals, the 12th-century lake had never received such a huge inflow in last five decades.

Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya has said that measures are being taken to increase the mattadi (sluice). A 20-member NDRF team has been kept on standby in case of an exigency, he added. Meanwhile, the administration has made arrangements to shift Adivasis living in low-lying villages - Singarkuntapally, Papaiahpally, Kondapur, Chelpur, Narsapur, Palsabpally, Gopagonipally and Incherla etc as these habitations are in danger of facing floods if there was any breach to Ramappa lake. The overflowing wa aters already engulfed the National Highway-163 near Jangalapally village for the last two days.

