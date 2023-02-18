  • Menu
Flyovers to remain closed today

In view of Maha Shivaratri and Shab-e-Meraj (Jagne Ki Raat) festivals on Saturday, several flyovers in the city will remain closed for traffic.

Hyderabad: In view of Maha Shivaratri and Shab-e-Meraj (Jagne Ki Raat) festivals on Saturday, several flyovers in the city will remain closed for traffic.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said that, except Greenlands flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar Houz flyover, other flyovers in the city will be closed for vehicular traffic from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Citizens were requested to note the restrictions and use alternate routes for travel.

