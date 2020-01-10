Focus on devotees comfort: District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Warangal: The administration has been doing everything for the comfort of devotees turning to Inavole Mallikarjuna Swamy jatara, Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said. The Collector, who was in Inavole as part of inspection of Palle Pragathi works on Friday, had also reviewed the arrangements being taken for the jatara.



Speaking to media persons, Patil said that devotees will be provided with all basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets and bathrooms. "The administration has strictly prohibited the use of flexis in the jatara. Cloth banners will be used wherever necessary to guide the devotees," he said. He said that traders or any others who use plastic carry bags would be fined.

Referring to the traffic issues during the jatara, Patil said that devotees will be guided to park their vehicles in stipulated places. Signboards to guide the motorists will be installed at all vantage points, he added. The administration will ensure a hassle free darshan for all the devotees by organising queues properly, the Collector said.

Referring to the refuse generated at the village, he said that measure have been taken to depute around 150 sanitation workers from Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). The staff will work round the clock to ensure cleanliness in the village, he said. Meanwhile, the temple authorities urged the Collector to provide more number of CCTV cameras in addition to the existing ones. The Collector told the officials to send proposals for the same.

Mandal Special Officer Madhavilatha, MPP M Madhumathi, MPO G Vimala, temple EO A Nageshwara Rao, Tahsildar Manjula, RWS EE Mallesham and DE Sunitha were among others present.