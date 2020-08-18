Focus on encroachments: KTR

Warangal: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao who is on a visit to flood-affected areas in Warangal headed straight to Nayeem Nagar storm-water drain, one of the major nallahs in the city. Thereafter, he inspected Sammaiah Nagar, one of the worst-affected colonies in the city.

Earlier, KTR and Health Minister Etala Rajender had the bird's eye glimpse of the city before landing in the Arts & Science College Grounds here on Tuesday.

Speaking at Sammaiah Nagar, KTR assured the residents to take up the construction of drainage. He sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of drainage. He directed the officials to supply essential to the families affected by the floods.

"All the encroachments will be removed," KTR said, appealing to people to cooperate with the administration.

KTR is scheduled to conduct a review meeting later in the afternoon with prime focus expected to be on encroachment of drain water storms, lakes and water bodies.

He was accompanied by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Commissioner and Director, Municipal Administration, N Satyanarayana, Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy.

Meanwhile, DCC President N Rajender Reddy and BJP Urban District President Rao Padma have been placed under house arrest ahead of KTR visit.