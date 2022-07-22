Focus on rainwater conservation: Collector Bharati Holikeri

Mancherial: Efforts are on to implement Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a programme aimed at saving and conserving rainwater with the theme – 'Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls', successfully, Mancherial District Collector Bharati Holikeri said.

Reviewing the implementation ofJal Shakti Abhiyan programmealong with the Central Team – Priham Singh and geo hydrology scientist Sudhir Kumar here on Thursday, she said that the team will supervise the programme during its three day stay and submit a detailed report to the Union Government. The Jal Shakti programme which started in March 2020 will be implemented in all the districts across the country, she added.

Holikeri said that Mancherial district has 1,761 square kilometers of forest cover out of a total extent 4,016 square kilometers. The authorities have identified watershed areas in Jannaram, Dandepally, Kasipeta, Bhimini, Nennel, Jaipur and Chennur. Godavari and Panahitha rivers are two major water resources the district has. Utilising these resources, the government is trying its best to recharge the groundwater table, she said.

"As many as 75 water bodies in the district are being developed and rejuvenated under the Amrit Sarovar mission," Holikeri said. Plans are afoot to take up plantation of 63 lakh saplings in coordination with all the departments, she said. The forest department is constructing 41 mini percolation, 13 percolation and check dams, she added.

Of the 4,117 works related to water conservation sanctioned, the district administration will take up 3,434 works, Holikeri said. Later, the officials explained the work components of Jal Shakti Abhiyan to the Central team through power point presentation. District forest officer Shivani Dongre, DRDO B Seshadri, chief planning officer Narender and district Panchayat officer Narayana were among others present.