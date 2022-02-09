Focus on weavers' welfare across State: Jeevan Reddy

Karimnagar: Former Minister and Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy expressed concern over the series of suicides by the weavers in the State.

The Congress MLC along with TPCC weavers' wing president Guduru Srinivas, Choppadandi segment incharge Medipalli Satyam and others on Tuesday visited the Katnapalli village in Choppadandi mandal and consoled bereaved family members of a weaver's family, who had committed suicide due to unemployment and high increase in debts. A weaver Bairi Shankaraiah along with his wife and son had committed suicide on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Jeevan Reddy said that the government should prioritise the welfare of all the weavers in entire state instead of focusing only on the Sircilla Assembly segment represented by Minister for IT K Taraka Rama Rao. He said that the government should allot more funds for the welfare of the power loom weavers in the budget and ensure that they secure employment throughout the year.

On this occasion, the MLC had provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the daughter of the weaver and another Rs 10,000 was provided by Guduru Srinivas.