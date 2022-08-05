Foes in State, friends in Delhi

Hyderabad: What will be the equation between the TRS and the Congress is the main issue that is being hotly debated in political circles in Telangana. The TRS considers the Congress as its main rival in the state. But when it comes to national politics, of late it has been taking the support of Congress party when it comes to protests inside and outside Parliament on many issues.

It had extended its support to the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha and is supporting the Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva of Congress party. Sources said that the TRS chief is also likely to meet some top Congress leaders in New Delhi after the Vice President elections on August 6.

On Friday, KCR announced the party's support to Margaret Alva. Immediately, the TRS MPs led by senior leader K Keshav Rao called on the Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva in New Delhi and announced their support to her in the elections. In a statement, Rao said that all the 16 TRS would vote for Alva. However, party sources maintain that TRS is cooperating with other opposition parties including the Congress to fight against the anti-people policies of the NDA government led by Narendra Modi and nothing more should be read into it. Unless the opposition parties put up a united fight at national level, it would not be possible to teach a lesson to the BJP, the TRS feels.

Sources said that a meeting of all opposition parties is planned in New Delhi after the Vice-President elections and KCR is also likely to attend the meeting and interact with some senior AICC leaders. However, the TRS and the Congress will remain political rivals back in the state, the TRS leaders assert.