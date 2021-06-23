Food for Thought : KCR partakes lunch with women to hear their woes in Vasalamarri

Vasalamarri : Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday paid special interest in the conduct of community lunch for all dwellers in this village.

During his first official visit to the adopted village, he went around the food serving facility in the women's section and enquired whether they got all food varieties served in the lunch.

KCR was seen explaining the purpose of his visit to the village to women who were having lunch. He also instructed officials to serve all varieties without fail. Some poured out their woes and the CM gave a patient hearing. He assured women all grievances would be addressed shortly. He sat in the women section for lunch.

Officials said that more than 20 food varieties including vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipies and desserts were served to people in the community lunch hosted by the CM. The CM was happy for the successful conduct of his first visit to the village.