Food Poisoning at Hyderabad Madapur’s Sri Chaitanya Akshara College: 100 Students Affected

Hyderabad : Over 100 students from Sri Chaitanya Akshara College in Madapur fell severely ill after consuming contaminated food. The students reportedly began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning shortly after a meal served at the college, leading to widespread discomfort and illness.

The college administration is said to be providing medical treatment to the affected students discreetly, avoiding public attention. However, the incident has sparked outrage, with student unions staging protests in front of the college campus, demanding accountability and immediate action against those responsible for the substandard food that caused the outbreak.



As of now, the condition of the students is being closely monitored, and the authorities are expected to take further action.

