Food Poisoning Scare in Dharmavaram BC Hostel: 50 Students Fall Ill, All Safe After Treatment

Gadwal: Food Poisoning in Dharmavaram BC Hostel: Over 50 Students Fall Ill, Leaders Rush to Hospital

Doctors confirm all students are safe; Collector suspends hostel warden for negligence

Jogulamba Gadwal, Nov 1:

Tension prevailed in Dharmavaram village of Erravalli mandal on Thursday night after more than 50 students from the BC Government Boys’ Hostel suddenly fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. The students reportedly suffered from vomiting and diarrhea shortly after dinner and were rushed to the Jogulamba Gadwal District Government Hospital for emergency treatment.

Medical staff responded promptly, providing immediate care and preventing any serious consequences. Doctors later confirmed that all students were out of danger and several had already been discharged.

MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Visits Hospital

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy visited the district hospital on Friday to meet the students under treatment. He interacted with doctors and inquired about their condition. Speaking to the media, he termed the incident “very unfortunate” and praised the quick response of the medical team.

“The students are safe and recovering well. Parents need not worry. Most of them will be discharged today,” the MLA assured. He also directed officials to identify the cause of the contamination and ensure such incidents never occur again.

Alampur MLA Vijayudu Orders Inquiry

Alampur MLA Vijayudu also visited the Gadwal Government Hospital and reviewed the situation. He instructed doctors to provide the best medical care to the affected students. Expressing concern, he said, “Negligence will not be tolerated. A thorough investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.” He appealed to parents to remain calm, assuring them of the government’s support.

Other Leaders Express Concern

Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddappa met each student personally, comforting them and their parents. “All students are safe; there is no need for panic,” he said.

Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar spoke to hospital authorities over the phone and learned that 32 students had been discharged and the remaining were in stable condition. He asked doctors to ensure continued quality care.

Former MLA Dr. V. Abraham also visited the hospital and expressed concern over the incident. “The government gives utmost priority to every child’s health. Necessary steps will be taken to prevent such lapses in the future,” he stated.

District Collector Acts Swiftly

Taking serious note of the incident, District Collector B.M. Santhosh suspended hostel warden Jayaramulu for negligence. The Collector instructed officials to strengthen hostel food committees and intensify supervision to prevent recurrence.

He emphasized that hostel management must ensure hygienic food preparation and regular quality checks.

Doctors Confirm Stable Condition

Hospital doctors confirmed that all students were stable and many had already been discharged. “None of the children are in serious condition. They are responding well to treatment,” hospital authorities said.

With the situation now under control, officials and parents have expressed relief while demanding stronger monitoring systems in all government hostels to safeguard students’ health.