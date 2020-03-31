Food, shelter to all migrant workers: Sircilla Collector Krishna Bhaskar

Sircilla: The district administration will be supportive and take care of migrant workers by providing all basic facilities to them, assured District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar while addressing a press meet at Prajavani meeting hall here on Monday. Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde also present. The Collector said the officials had identified around 4,998 migrant workers working in brick kilns, construction industry and irrigation projects across the district. Some of these workers asked to provide them meals, some asked for ration while others asked for shelter. Accordingly, the district administration will provide meals and ration along with shelter to them, he assured. The administration will also provide medical facilities for the migrant workers, who are suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other health issues along with giving them medicines free of cost.



Keeping in view of closure of hotels and other food stalls, the district administration has decided to provide meals to the needy and poor by opening Annapurna Canteens to provide meals for Rs 5. The Annapurna Canteens will remain open in all towns and will arrange, the Collector informed.

Additional Collector Anjaiah, trainee Collector Satya Prasad, DM&HO Dr Chandrashekar, Agriculture Officer Ranadheer Reddy, Civil Supplies Officer Jitendar, Horticulture Officer Venkateshwarlu, Marketing Officer Shaboduddin and Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah were present along with others.