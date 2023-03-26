Fool-proof arrangements for 10th class exams

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent incident of leak of TSPSC question papers which is brewing into a political storm in the state now, the State government was taking extra precautions for tenth exams to be held from April 3.

The District Education Officers (DEOs) have been given special powers to take all necessary measures to ensure strict conduct of the exams with fool-proof arrangements. Additional Special Teams will be constituted to monitor the examinations from the distribution of exam papers to each centre and the completion of the exams. The officials were instructed to coordinate with the police for bandobast at all the examination centres. The police will provide escort to the vehicles for transportation of confidential material.

DEOs have been entrusted with the responsibility of safe transportation of examination papers in the wake of the TSPSC paper leak issue.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with top officials of the Education wing and asked them to complete verification of infrastructure facilities in all examination centres.



The officials informed the Chief Secretary about the steps taken to appoint examination personnel, flying squads, distribution of confidential material to storage points and other logistics like arrangement of CCTV cameras in all the examination centres, issuing identity cards to all the personnel appointed for examination duties etc.

As the state was witnessing scorching heat, the Chief Secretary instructed the Medical and Health department to depute one ANM at each examination centre along with ORS packets and first aid kits on all the days of examinations.

The TSRTC will run more buses to enable the candidates to reach the examination centres in time. The electricity department will provide uninterrupted power supply during preparation days and during the examination period, officials told the chief secretary.

Officials said that examinations will be conducted with 6 papers instead of 11 papers. The exams will be held from morning 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

However, the duration of composite course and science papers will be from 9.30 am to 12.50 pm. 4,94,620 students will be appearing in the exams of which 4,85,826 are regular students. The exams will be held in 2,652 centres across the state, officials added.