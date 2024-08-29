Foolproof security apparatus in place for Ganesh festivities: Cyberabad CP

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday directed officials to take safety measures to ensure that the upcoming Ganesh festivities are held peacefully without any untoward incident. He held a coordination meeting on the security arrangements. The meeting was attended by Medchal−Malkajgiri district collector Gowtham Potru, Ranga Reddy additional collector Pratima Singh, senior officials, including Joint CP (traffic) Cyberabad D Joel Davis, Additional DCPs, ACPs, and representatives from GHMC, R&B, HMWS&SB, Fire Services, Revenue, Transport, RTA, along with members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS).

The commissioner emphasised the significance of the Ganesh festival as one of the biggest celebrations across the State from September 7 to 17. He stressed that ensuring the safety and comfort of women during the festival is a priority and a measure of its success. Avinash directed the staff to collect details of the management committees under their respective police stations and to coordinate with relevant departments to avoid electrical accidents and interruptions in supply.