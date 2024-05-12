Foolproof security in place for polls: DGP

Hyderabad: The Telangana police has made foolproof security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday in the State. Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta said 73,414 ranks of civil police, 500 sections of TS Special Police, 164 companies of Central Armed Police Force, three companies of Tamil Nadu Special Armed Police, 2088 ranks from other departments, and 7,000 home guards sourced from other States are deployed for security and safety purpose.

A total of 8,863 FIRs were registered for offences under the Excise Act, Narcotics Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Representation of the People Act (RP Act) while 34,526 individuals, identified as rowdies, bad characters, election offenders, or potential troublemakers, have been bound over. The DGP said that a zero-tolerance stance would be maintained towards any disruption to the electoral process. He said a centralized control room at the DGP Office would commence operations from Sunday 7 am and will function continuously till the final EVM is securely lodged in strong rooms.

For strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, the police have formed 482 Fixed Static Teams (FSTs), 462 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), 89 Inter-State Border Check Posts, and 173 Inter-District Check Posts.