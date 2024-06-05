After poll debacle, Fadnavis to urge leadership to relieve him from Dy CM's post

Mumbai: In a significant development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he would request the party leadership to relieve him from the ministerial responsibility so that he can fully focus on the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls slated for September-October this year.



Fadnavis' statement came in the wake of BJP's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections as its tally reduced to nine from 23 in 2019.

''I will request the senior leaders to accept my resignation and give me an opportunity to work full-time for the assembly elections,'' said Fadnavis at a Press conference after the BJP-led MahaYuti failed to achieve Mission 45-plus target in Maharashtra despite riding on Modi's guarantee.

The MahaYuti was restricted to 17 against 30 seats won by the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

''All the responsibility for the defeat is mine. It seems I fell short in my efforts. BJP workers have done a great job. I am not a defeatist but I want to work full time for the assembly elections. Even if I live outside, I will work. But now I want to focus full-time on the assembly,'' said Fadnavis who was accompanied by the state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and took stock of the situation in the wake of the BJP's lacklustre performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

''We did not get the expected success in Maharashtra. In fact, we got very less seats than we expected. In Maharashtra, our fight was not only with Maha Vikas Aghadi but also with the narrative set by the opponents that if BJP-led NDA is voted to power again, the Constitution would be changed,'' said Fadnavis. He further added that ''We could not stop this narrative.''