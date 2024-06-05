Amit Sadh looks back at how his bike expedition took off on his birthday

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh, who is an avid biker, has shared what led to his love for bike expeditions. The actor is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, and what makes it more special is the release of his series ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’ on the occasion of World Environment Day.



He said: “Riding is therapeutic for me and as the title of my series suggests ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’, there was a time in my life where I needed some clarity and that’s when my riding journey began. Through my rides, I got to experience nature closely, which played a crucial role in helping me feel better. That's why, today, on this occasion of World Environment Day, I request everyone to look after and protect our nature and environment.”

Through his bike journey, the actor explored India’s diverse culture and landscapes, and unwinding in nature’s lap while travelling to various parts of the country.

Amit shared that with this series, he also aims to promote healthy riding experiences because riding is something that you do not only for yourself but it is also the duty of a rider to stay responsible for the safety of others around them.

In his journey, the actor travelled to various locations including Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Prune, Padum, Leh and Ladakh.

He further mentioned: “I’m excited and happy to share this journey with everyone. There’s more to it, hopefully, more journeys and destinations. India is such a beautiful and diverse country, with places that are yet to be discovered by people and I hope they can see it through my eyes.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amit has ‘Pune Highway’ and 'Main' in the pipeline.