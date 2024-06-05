Will introspect: CM Vijayan on Left performance in Lok Sabha elections

Thiruvananthapuram: After the dismal performance of the Left in the Lok Sabha elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that introspection will be done.



CM Vijayan issued a statement here on Wednesday: “We had a similar verdict as in 2019. We accept the verdict and we will introspect and make the necessary corrections, and will ensure quality in governance. We will also reach out to the people to bring out how the government is being portrayed in bad light.”

The Left Front performed miserably in the Lok Sabha elections, getting only one seat. The Congress-led UDF won 18 seats.

The BJP was able to open its account in the state for the first time.

State Congress president K. Sudhakaran retained his Kannur Lok Sabha seat by registering a smashing win. He increased his margin to over a lakh votes.

He, however, asked, "What is there left to introspect?"

CM Vijayan and Sudhakaran hail from Kannur and have a long-running feud dating back to their college days.

Responding to CM Vijayan’s statement, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the BJP victory at Trissur was the result of the secret pact between the BJP and CM Vijayan.

“All along Vijayan was attacking the Congress and Rahul Gandhi while keeping mum on the BJP or their leaders. The result at Trissur has now proved what we have been saying for a while that there was a secret pact between the BJP and Vijayan,” said Satheesan.