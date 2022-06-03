For a moment, KCR turns pugilist with Nikhat!

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and World Women Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen turned experts in throwing punches on Thursday. KCR, with his unique rhetoric, always fixes his rivals by throwing political punches. Nikhat has proved her expertise in the ring by winning the gold medal.

In a light-hearted moment, Nikhat requested KCR to pose with a boxing fist at the hosted by him for the World Boxing Champion and also World Champion in shooting Esha Singh and their families at Pragati Bhavan.

KCR accepted Nikhat's request with a smile and posed with a clenched fist like a boxer. Both posed as boxers; it was a delightful moment for all those present.

Earlier, the CM presented cheques for Rs 2 crore each to Nikhat and Esha at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations held in the city.

Nikhat recalled that in 2014 the CM had gifted her Rs 50 lakh to facilitate training. On that day also both had posed with a clenched fist. Now, she returned to meet him after winning the World Boxing Championship. She said, "With your encouragement, I have now come back as a winner of World Boxing Championship." KCR said his government would support sports in Telangana. He described the two young women as role models for youth. He particularly appreciated parents of Nikhat and Isha for encouraging their children to pursue sports. Nikhat's parents Jameel Ahmed and Parveen Sulana, Isha's parents Sachin Singh and Sri Latha were present.

The CM interacted with Esha Singh. He congratulated her for putting up a stellar performance at a young age. He praised Sachin Singh and Sri Latha for grooming her daughter as best sport person. The CM and his wife Shobha gave a send-off to the two sportspersons and their families after hosting them for nearly an hour and felicitating them.