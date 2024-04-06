For the first time, maximum temperatures were recorded in the district

Live
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool district has recorded maximum temperature for the first time in the last 24 hours, Kistampalli of Vangur mandal in the district recorded...
Nagar Kurnool district has recorded maximum temperature for the first time in the last 24 hours, Kistampalli of Vangur mandal in the district recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees, on the other hand the temperature of 43.0 degrees was recorded in Kollapur mandal due to which people are afraid to go out, the district health department and revenue officials have already issued orders not to go out unless it is urgent due to high temperature.
The people of the district said that they had never seen the temperature at this level.
