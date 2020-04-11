Form clusters, sectors to conduct health survey: Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: To prevent the spread of coronavirus, make containment areas as one cluster and 50 houses as one sector, District Collector K Shashanka directed the officials.



He held a video conference with RDOs, tahsildars and medical officers of all mandals of the district from the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Shashanka ordered the officials to visit every house in Karimnagar urban and rural areas by appointing four to five teams for every sector including one supervisor, one doctor, municipal AE, deputy tahsildar and one medical officer.

These teams must enquire the health of the people twice in a day and submit the details to the authorities concerned.

ANMs and ASHA workers also must visit every house in the rural areas twice a day to find out the health of the villagers. The people present in the containment zones should not come out of their houses and outsiders must not enter these areas without police permission. Supply daily essentials to the Markaz returnees at their doorsteps and conduct medical survey twice a day of all those, in home quarantine, he ordered.

The Collector informed that the suspected people, who were kept in isolation centres set up at Satavahana College, Government Hospital and Chalmeda Ananda Rao Hospital for observation, have completed 14 days and they were told to remain under home quarantine. They will be under medical observation.

The Collector ordered the officials to conduct medical camps at every mandal headquarters and if anyone is found suffering from cold, cough and fever, shift them to isolation centres immediately. He asked the public to take care of the elderly persons in their families as there is a possibility of them infecting with coronavirus easily. Shashanka told the officials to bring to his notice if they face any hurdles.

The Collector warned the RMPS and PMPs not to give treatment and medicines to the people and appealed the officials and people to wear masks compulsorily, which are prepared either in house or prepared by the teams of MEPMA, DRDA, SHGs and ITI.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Municipal Commissioner Kranthi, DRO Pavan Kumar, DM&HO Dr Sujatha and Dr Ravinder Singh were present along with others.