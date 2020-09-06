Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt in accident

Chotuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): One of the vehicles of AP's former CM Chandrababu Naidu's convoy was damaged in an accident that took place near Dandu Malkapur of Chotuppal mandal in the district on Saturday.

The accident took place while the driver of the escort vehicle of Babu tried to save the cow that crossing the road. Bullet proof vehicle of the convoy hit the escort vehicle due to sudden breaks applied by the latter.

Chandrababu Naidu who was was heading towards Hyderabad from Amaravati escaped unhurt. Escort staff who suffered minor injuries went to Hyderabad in another vehicle.